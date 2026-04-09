TPR News Now: Thursday April 9, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA City Council to consider entry fee at Fiesta De Los Reyes
- Founding director of local Center for Excellence in Diabetes talks disease in SA, prevalence in children
- Local tourism growth nearly returns to pre-pandemic levels
- Women's Picnic brings women together for social and civic engagement
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80.
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