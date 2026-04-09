TPR News Now: Thursday April 9, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA City Council to consider entry fee at Fiesta De Los Reyes

Founding director of local Center for Excellence in Diabetes talks disease in SA, prevalence in children

Local tourism growth nearly returns to pre-pandemic levels

Women's Picnic brings women together for social and civic engagement

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80.