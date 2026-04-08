TPR News Now: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Rep. Joaquín Castro visits federal immigration shelter in San Benito

Texas Rangers join investigation into Camp Mystic

SA residents want César Chávez Blvd. to revert back to Durango

Texas oil could bring stability amid war in Iran

The impacts of a recent SA delegation visit to Taiwan

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 81. Increasing clouds tonight for a low around 61.