TPR News Now: Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Rep. Joaquín Castro visits federal immigration shelter in San Benito
- Texas Rangers join investigation into Camp Mystic
- SA residents want César Chávez Blvd. to revert back to Durango
- Texas oil could bring stability amid war in Iran
- The impacts of a recent SA delegation visit to Taiwan
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 81. Increasing clouds tonight for a low around 61.
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