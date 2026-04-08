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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:57 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Rep. Joaquín Castro visits federal immigration shelter in San Benito
  • Texas Rangers join investigation into Camp Mystic
  • SA residents want César Chávez Blvd. to revert back to Durango
  • Texas oil could bring stability amid war in Iran
  • The impacts of a recent SA delegation visit to Taiwan

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 81. Increasing clouds tonight for a low around 61.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro