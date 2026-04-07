TPR News Now: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Bexar County highlights deadly issue of child abuse
- 4,300 people placed in new careers as part of Ready to Work
- UT San Antonio opens San Pedro II
- TxDOT seeks input on future of I-35
- Guayabera Fest takes place this weekend
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 76. Partly cloudy tonight for a low around 55.
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