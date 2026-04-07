TPR News Now: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Bexar County highlights deadly issue of child abuse

4,300 people placed in new careers as part of Ready to Work

UT San Antonio opens San Pedro II

TxDOT seeks input on future of I-35

Guayabera Fest takes place this weekend

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 76. Partly cloudy tonight for a low around 55.