TPR News Now: Monday, April 6, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- CPS Energy holds off on rate increase
- Plans for Big Bend border wall appear to be on hold
- Unemployment ticks up in San Antonio, across Texas
- The San Antonio Book Festival returns this weekend
- New play wants to open discussions about abortion
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 74. Clouds tonight with a low around 51.
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