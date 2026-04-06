TPR News Now: Monday, April 6, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



CPS Energy holds off on rate increase

Plans for Big Bend border wall appear to be on hold

Unemployment ticks up in San Antonio, across Texas

The San Antonio Book Festival returns this weekend

New play wants to open discussions about abortion

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 74. Clouds tonight with a low around 51.