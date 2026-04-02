TPR News Now: Thursday, April 2, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Local design commission gives initial OK to proposed downtown ballpark
- Rep. Joaquín Castro says Congress should have a say in the Iraq War
- SA councilwoman proposes Housing Choice Voucher incentive program
- San Antonio considers housing proposals
- Students fall ill after drinking alleged spoiled milk
Today's weather in San Antonio:A 50% chances of showers and thunderstorms through the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 85.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.