TPR News Now: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Local design commission gives initial OK to proposed downtown ballpark

Rep. Joaquín Castro says Congress should have a say in the Iraq War

SA councilwoman proposes Housing Choice Voucher incentive program

San Antonio considers housing proposals

Students fall ill after drinking alleged spoiled milk

Today's weather in San Antonio:A 50% chances of showers and thunderstorms through the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 85.