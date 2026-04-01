TPR News Now: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- No officer was on campus during Bulverde school shooting
- City commission to review the design of the proposed downtown ballpark
- Question arise over mail order smokeable hemp
- 1896 courthouse, other county facilities to get a revamp
- San Antonio secures two finalist nominations in 2026 James Beard Awards.
Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off cloudy, then gradually clear for a high near 90. A 20% chance of showers tonight
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.