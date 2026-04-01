TPR News Now: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



No officer was on campus during Bulverde school shooting

City commission to review the design of the proposed downtown ballpark

Question arise over mail order smokeable hemp

1896 courthouse, other county facilities to get a revamp

San Antonio secures two finalist nominations in 2026 James Beard Awards.

Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off cloudy, then gradually clear for a high near 90. A 20% chance of showers tonight