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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published March 31, 2026 at 6:01 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • 15-year-old fatally shoots himself, injures teacher in Bulverde
  • New SNAP restriction go into effect tomorrow
  • SA councilman talks data center regulation
  • JCB to start production on new plant in South Bexar County
  • Conservation Society calls on César Chávez Blvd. to return to its former name

Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 88.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro