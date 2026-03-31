TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



15-year-old fatally shoots himself, injures teacher in Bulverde

New SNAP restriction go into effect tomorrow

SA councilman talks data center regulation

JCB to start production on new plant in South Bexar County

Conservation Society calls on César Chávez Blvd. to return to its former name

Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 88.