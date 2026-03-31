TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- 15-year-old fatally shoots himself, injures teacher in Bulverde
- New SNAP restriction go into effect tomorrow
- SA councilman talks data center regulation
- JCB to start production on new plant in South Bexar County
- Conservation Society calls on César Chávez Blvd. to return to its former name
Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 88.
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