TPR News Now: Monday, March 30, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



San Antonio dedicates new rainbow sidewalks

The State of Texas is sued over voter roll purge

Thousands show up for local "No Kings" protest

SA Food Bank expands its volunteer center

Inaugural Silk Road District Festival held over the weekend

Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off cloudy then gradually clear for a high near 88 and some possible strong wind gusts.