TPR News Now: Monday, March 30, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- San Antonio dedicates new rainbow sidewalks
- The State of Texas is sued over voter roll purge
- Thousands show up for local "No Kings" protest
- SA Food Bank expands its volunteer center
- Inaugural Silk Road District Festival held over the weekend
Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off cloudy then gradually clear for a high near 88 and some possible strong wind gusts.
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