TPR News Now: Friday, March 27, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Elections for Southwest ISD will be on general May ballot
- SA Missions unveil rendering of proposed downtown ballpark
- "No Kings" rally takes place in SA this weekend
- U.S. Postal Service proposes price increase on some services
- Kendall County working towards Dark Sky designation
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 87 and some slights winds breezing 5 to 10 mph.
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