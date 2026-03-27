TPR News Now: Friday, March 27, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Elections for Southwest ISD will be on general May ballot

SA Missions unveil rendering of proposed downtown ballpark

"No Kings" rally takes place in SA this weekend

U.S. Postal Service proposes price increase on some services

Kendall County working towards Dark Sky designation

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 87 and some slights winds breezing 5 to 10 mph.