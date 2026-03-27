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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, March 27, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:57 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Elections for Southwest ISD will be on general May ballot
  • SA Missions unveil rendering of proposed downtown ballpark
  • "No Kings" rally takes place in SA this weekend
  • U.S. Postal Service proposes price increase on some services
  • Kendall County working towards Dark Sky designation

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 87 and some slights winds breezing 5 to 10 mph.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro