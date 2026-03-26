TPR News Now: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Oil, natural gas activity picks up in Texas amid war in Iran

San Antonio estimates the costs of renaming César Chávez Blvd.

Corpus Christi continues to struggle amid looming water crisis

River Rodeo comes to the Mission Reach

Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy through mid-morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 88. Clouds tonight with a low around 62.