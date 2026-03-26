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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, March 26, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published March 26, 2026 at 6:01 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Oil, natural gas activity picks up in Texas amid war in Iran
  • San Antonio estimates the costs of renaming César Chávez Blvd.
  • Corpus Christi continues to struggle amid looming water crisis
  • River Rodeo comes to the Mission Reach

Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy through mid-morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 88. Clouds tonight with a low around 62.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro