TPR News Now: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Legacy of César Chávez clouded by sex abuse allegations; Alamo Colleges reframes the holiday

Former Uvalde school police chief ruled indigent

Race for TX District 23 shaping up as referendum on gun access

Promise Program helps local universities retain more students

SA Fire Department responded to over 250K incidents last year

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 78 and calm breezes. Mostly clear tonight with a low near 52.