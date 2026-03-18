TPR News Now: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Legacy of César Chávez clouded by sex abuse allegations; Alamo Colleges reframes the holiday
- Former Uvalde school police chief ruled indigent
- Race for TX District 23 shaping up as referendum on gun access
- Promise Program helps local universities retain more students
- SA Fire Department responded to over 250K incidents last year
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 78 and calm breezes. Mostly clear tonight with a low near 52.
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