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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published March 18, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Legacy of César Chávez clouded by sex abuse allegations; Alamo Colleges reframes the holiday
  • Former Uvalde school police chief ruled indigent
  • Race for TX District 23 shaping up as referendum on gun access
  • Promise Program helps local universities retain more students
  • SA Fire Department responded to over 250K incidents last year

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 78 and calm breezes. Mostly clear tonight with a low near 52.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro