TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- New Braunfels ISD removes more than 600 books from library shelves
- UT Health San Antonio launches new diabetes center
- Tonight is the deadline to apply for Texas voucher program
- Live oak pollen season arrives in SA
- Ballet Nepantla returns with stories from the Mexican Revolution
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly clear with a high near 66 and some slight breezes. It will stay clear tonight for a low near 45.
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