TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



New Braunfels ISD removes more than 600 books from library shelves

UT Health San Antonio launches new diabetes center

Tonight is the deadline to apply for Texas voucher program

Live oak pollen season arrives in SA

Ballet Nepantla returns with stories from the Mexican Revolution

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly clear with a high near 66 and some slight breezes. It will stay clear tonight for a low near 45.