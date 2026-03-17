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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

By Norma Martinez
Published March 17, 2026 at 6:03 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • New Braunfels ISD removes more than 600 books from library shelves
  • UT Health San Antonio launches new diabetes center
  • Tonight is the deadline to apply for Texas voucher program
  • Live oak pollen season arrives in SA
  • Ballet Nepantla returns with stories from the Mexican Revolution

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly clear with a high near 66 and some slight breezes. It will stay clear tonight for a low near 45.

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez