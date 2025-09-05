TPR News Now: Friday, September 5, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Member of "San Antonio Four" denounces Robert Roberson's looming execution
- New report finds Texas is the epicenter of North American fentanyl crisis
- SA-made Toyota Tundra, Sequoia sales drop
- City council amends development code to align with new state housing laws
- TX gas prices begin to ease
- UTSA-TXST face off in Alamodome football opener
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be another sunny and hot day, with a high near 99. Rain chances begin tomorrow and increase going into Sunday.
