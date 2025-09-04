TPR News Now: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

Special session comes to an end without a ban on most THC products in Texas

SA council discusses taking advantage of tax zones to supplement general fund

Texas' $300M investment in the film industry could soon be felt locally

Spurs to hold pro-Project Marvel rally this weekend

Several detained in South Side human smuggling operation

Hurricane Lorena could bring some rain to South Texas

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny and hot with a high of 101. It will be partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 75. The forecast calls for rain chances to begin on Saturday.