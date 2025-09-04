TPR News Now: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Special session comes to an end without a ban on most THC products in Texas
- SA council discusses taking advantage of tax zones to supplement general fund
- Texas' $300M investment in the film industry could soon be felt locally
- Spurs to hold pro-Project Marvel rally this weekend
- Several detained in South Side human smuggling operation
- Hurricane Lorena could bring some rain to South Texas
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny and hot with a high of 101. It will be partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 75. The forecast calls for rain chances to begin on Saturday.
