TPR News Now: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- COVID, RSV, flu cases see back-to-school spike
- Bexar County moves forward on a new voter registration system
- Recent rainfall totals push SA above the annual rainfall average
- Texas House OKs bill that would punish future quorum breaks
- A new law intended to speed up residential solar panel installation is now in effect
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be another hot and mostly sunny day — a high near 97. It will stay mostly clear tonight, for a low around 72.
