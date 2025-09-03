© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
TPR News Now: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published September 3, 2025 at 5:38 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • COVID, RSV, flu cases see back-to-school spike
  • Bexar County moves forward on a new voter registration system
  • Recent rainfall totals push SA above the annual rainfall average
  • Texas House OKs bill that would punish future quorum breaks
  • A new law intended to speed up residential solar panel installation is now in effect

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be another hot and mostly sunny day — a high near 97. It will stay mostly clear tonight, for a low around 72.

Marian Navarro
