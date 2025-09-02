TPR News Now: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SAPD investigates two apparent drowning deaths following Sunday storms
- Bexar County tackles budget, voter registration
- Labor organizers demand better community deal in Project Marvel
- Updated COVID-19 vaccines could be difficult to access
- Key figure in Project Marvel set to retire
- World Heritage Festival kicks off tomorrow
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be hot and sunny, with a high near 95. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 74.
