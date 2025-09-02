© 2025 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:39 AM CDT
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SAPD investigates two apparent drowning deaths following Sunday storms
  • Bexar County tackles budget, voter registration
  • Labor organizers demand better community deal in Project Marvel
  • Updated COVID-19 vaccines could be difficult to access
  • Key figure in Project Marvel set to retire
  • World Heritage Festival kicks off tomorrow

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be hot and sunny, with a high near 95. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 74.

