Measles cases climb in Texas, state updates exposure timeline; Bexar County continues downtown Spurs arena talks

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny with a high near 80 and a low near 57 later on tonight.

Texas measles outbreak grows deadly

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed Tuesday there are 124 measles cases in West Texas — an increase of 34 cases from last week.

Eighty of the cases are in Gaines County where the outbreak originated.

Five confirmed cases are among vaccinated individuals; the rest are unvaccinated, or their vaccine status is unknown.

The update from South Texas came just as the state health officials reported the first death from measles on Wednesday. In a statement, health officials said it was a 'school-aged child who was not vaccinated was hospitalized in Lubbock last week and tested positive for measles.'

New details on potential measles exposure

State officials have updated a timeline of visits a measles-positive individual made to San Antonio and the surrounding area.

The Gaines County resident made two stops Feb. 14 and 16 at an Allsup's convenience store on Highway 87 in Wall, Texas, near San Angelo.

It has already been reported that the individual stopped at:



Texas State University and a Twin Peaks restaurant in San Marcos on Feb 14

The University of Texas at San Antonio, several River Walk tourist spots, and the Mr. Crabby's restaurant in Live Oak on Feb. 15

Buc-ee's in New Braunfels on Feb. 16

Health officials say people who were at these locations on these days should monitor for symptoms such as fever and an unexplained rash.

Bexar County moves forward in downtown Spurs arena talks

Bexar County commissioners voted Tuesday to advance a Memorandum of Understanding with the city and the San Antonio Spurs for a proposed downtown home for the team.

The MOU would outline the roles all parties would play to make a new arena a reality.

While the city and Spurs are focused on the development of a larger encompassing project so-called "Project Marvel," the county is focused only on a new arena.

City Council to vote on construction grant pilot programs

The San Antonio City Council will soon vote on two new small business construction mitigation grant pilot programs worth a combined $200,000.

$120,000 would be used to provide funds to small businesses already impacted by construction to improve their establishments.

An $80,000 program offers one-time grants to businesses near the upcoming Marbach street and drainage program to help them prepare for the project with enhanced marketing and business promotion.

City council will vote on the programs in March.

Western District of Texas files hundreds of immigration criminal cases

More than 900 immigration-related criminal cases have been filed in the Western District of Texas since President Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Federal law enforcement has prioritized immigration enforcement operations and prosecutions of people who are in the U.S. without legal status.

"Prosecuting immigration and border-related crimes has long been and remains a priority within this district," said Margaret Leachman, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

Rep. Castro blasts US budget resolution

The U.S. House narrowly voted Tuesday to advance President Trump's proposed $4.5 trillion tax cut plan.

House Democrats criticized the budget resolution, which includes proposed cuts to Medicaid and Medicare.

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro says the bill is detrimental to low-income families while offering tax cuts to big corporations and the wealthy.

"It would cut hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid, from SNAP, which is nutrition assistance. For San Antonio, that means in one district, my district, about 100,000 people would no longer have Medicaid," he said.

