New information on possible measles exposure case in South Texas

New details have been released regarding the measles positive individual who traveled to San Antonio, San Marcos and New Braunfels earlier in the month. The update came just as state health officials reported the first death — a child — from the West Texas outbreak.

Texas Health and Human Services reported that the person who tested positive for measles made two stops at a gas station in Wall, Texas, near San Angelo.

The Gaines County resident stopped at the Allsup's Convenience Store, 9533 U.S. Highway 87 S., in Wall, on Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Feb. 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There have been no confirmed cases of measles reported by the state so far resulting from this measles-positive road trip.

The update from South Texas came just as the state health officials reported the first death from measles on Wednesday. In a statement, health officials said it was a "school-aged child who was not vaccinated was hospitalized in Lubbock last week and tested positive for measles."

The state’s Tuesday measles outbreak update reported 124 confirmed cases. But none were listed in the counties visited by the Gaines County resident, including Bexar, Hays, Comal and Tom Green.

If someone thinks they may have been exposed to measles, health officials recommend the following steps:



They should review immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles.

Contact and notify their healthcare provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they're pregnant or have an infant or a weakened immune system — regardless of vaccination history.

Monitor for fever and/or an unexplained rash during the time symptoms may develop —from four to 21 days after exposure.

If symptoms develop, they should stay home from school and work and avoid large gatherings. They should call their health care provider immediately. They should call before entering a health care facility to make health care providers there aware of the measles exposure and symptoms.