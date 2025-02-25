Dozens of San Antonio schools have low measles vaccination rates

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County schools have a much higher vaccination rate than Gaines County in West Texas, where the current measles outbreak is concentrated. But Bexar County’s combined school vaccination rate is still below the 95% medical experts said was needed for herd immunity.

State records show 94.4% of Bexar County kindergartners were vaccinated against measles last year, but individual school systems in San Antonio have much lower vaccination rates: 40% at Country Day Montessori, 60% at The Gathering Place, 70% at Bexar County Academy, and 80% at San Antonio Christian School.

Twenty-six Bexar County school systems are below herd immunity. Most are private schools and charter schools, but the Edgewood Independent School District and the Northside Independent School District are also just below 95%. The vaccination rate probably varies from school to school at Edgewood and Northside, because the school districts have multiple campuses.

Dr. Jason Bowling, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health San Antonio, said community vaccination rates should ideally be at 95% or higher to better protect people who are immunocompromised and may not be able to receive the vaccine. The immunocompromised are among the most at-risk for contracting measles and other severe illnesses.

“In areas where there's more vaccinated people, we tend not to see ongoing outbreaks,” said Bowling, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health San Antonio. “We still have high vaccination rate uptake rate overall in Bexar County. I think for now, I would just recommend that people continue to ... do their self-assessment."

That self-assessment includes checking your immunization records and monitoring for symptoms, including a high fever, cough, and runny nose. The measles’ signature rash doesn’t show up until three to five days after other symptoms, and the person is infectious up to four days before the rash appears.

TPR reached out to Country Day Montessori, Bexar County Academy, San Antonio Christian School, Edgewood ISD, and Northside ISD for comment on their low vaccination rates. Only Country Day Montessori and Northside ISD responded before publication.

“We respect the rights of all parents to make informed health decisions for their families while ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all students,” Country Day Montessori officials explained in a statement. “As an educational institution, we recognize that decisions regarding vaccinations are a personal choice made by families in accordance with their values and beliefs.”

Country Day Montessori has the lowest measles vaccination rate in Bexar County, with just 40% of kindergartners vaccinated last year. The private school’s administrators did not say if they informed parents of their school’s low vaccination rate.

Northside spokesperson Barry Perez said the district sent a statement to families on Tuesday notifying them of the potential measles exposures in San Antonio. The statement advised parents to review their child’s immunization records, but it didn’t mention that the district’s kindergarten immunization rate was below the level needed for herd immunity.

State law requires students be vaccinated against measles before kindergarten, but families can request an exemption for medical reasons or for matters of conscience, including religious beliefs.

The number of Texans requesting an exemption for at least one vaccine has almost doubled in the last five years, from 77,329 to 152,963.

The increase in vaccine hesitancy can be seen in the higher immunization rates among seventh graders. State records show 97.5% of Bexar County seventh graders were vaccinated against measles last year, and only eight school systems were below herd immunity at the middle school level: Royal Public Schools, River City Christian School, Great Hearts Texas, St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School, Scenic Hills Christian Academy, Inspire Academies, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran School, and Southwest Preparatory Academy.

Even in Gaines County, where 80 cases of measles cases were reported on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 90.2% of seventh graders were vaccinated against measles last year. Only 82% of Gaines County kindergartners had received the same vaccine.

Jackie Velez and Marian Navarro contributed to this report.