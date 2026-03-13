TPR News Now: Friday, March 13, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- The race for Texas' 23rd Congressional District tightens
- Early data gives insight into Texas voucher applications
- Commission to examine massive Hill Country power line project
- Local nonprofit serving people with intellectual disabilities turns 20
- SAWS hosts its Spring Bloom event this weekend
Today's weather in San Antonio: The morning will start off cool then gradually warm for a high near 80. Clear tonight with a low near 52.
