TPR News Now: Friday, March 13, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



The race for Texas' 23rd Congressional District tightens

Early data gives insight into Texas voucher applications

Commission to examine massive Hill Country power line project

Local nonprofit serving people with intellectual disabilities turns 20

SAWS hosts its Spring Bloom event this weekend



Today's weather in San Antonio: The morning will start off cool then gradually warm for a high near 80. Clear tonight with a low near 52.