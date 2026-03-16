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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, March 16, 2026

By Norma Martinez
Published March 16, 2026 at 6:26 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Suspect arrested in Port A beach shooting
  • San Antonio takes the lead in diabetes research
  • Spring Break kicks off San Antonio's annual $21 billion tourism industry
  • Uvalde parent accompanies filmmakers to the Oscar stage

Today's weather in San Antonio: Gusty conditions continue into the afternoon, high 58. Diminishing winds overnight, clear, cold, low 38.

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez