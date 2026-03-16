TPR News Now: Monday, March 16, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Suspect arrested in Port A beach shooting
- San Antonio takes the lead in diabetes research
- Spring Break kicks off San Antonio's annual $21 billion tourism industry
- Uvalde parent accompanies filmmakers to the Oscar stage
Today's weather in San Antonio: Gusty conditions continue into the afternoon, high 58. Diminishing winds overnight, clear, cold, low 38.
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