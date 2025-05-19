Holy Guacamole! How avocados became an $18 billion industry

Over the last few decades avocados have risen from the pit of obscurity and soared in popularity. Once named “Alligator Pears,” avocados have gone from being a niche fruit to a staple of modern diets. Rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, avocados have earned their reputation as a "superfood." They are celebrated for their creamy texture and versatility, making them ideal for everything from guacamole to smoothies and avocado toast. Health enthusiasts and culinary innovators alike have embraced this fruit for its heart-health benefits, low cholesterol content, and ability to complement both savory and sweet dishes.

Despite being native to Central and South America, avocados were relatively uncommon in American cuisine until the late 20th century. They began to gain traction when consumers started prioritizing healthy, whole foods. The boom in popularity can also be attributed to marketing campaigns by organizations like the Hass Avocado Board, which successfully positioned avocados as both trendy and nutritious. By the 2010s, avocados had become an Instagram sensation, further fueling their mainstream appeal.

Today, avocados represent an $18 billion global industry, with Mexico producing about 45% of the world’s supply. The state of Michoacán is the epicenter of production, where favorable climate conditions allow year-round harvesting. However, the industry’s growth has also attracted darker forces. Mexican drug cartels, recognizing the lucrative nature of the avocado trade, have increasingly sought to control production, extorting farmers and seizing shipments. Known as “green gold,” avocados are now caught in a complex web of crime and conflict, with some farmers organizing vigilante groups to protect their crops.

Guests:

Sarah Allaback is a co-author of “Green Gold: The Avocado’s Remarkable Journey from Humble Superfood to Toast of a Nation.” She is an author and historian specializing in architecture and landscape preservation.

Monique F. Parsons is a co-author of “Green Gold: The Avocado’s Remarkable Journey from Humble Superfood to Toast of a Nation.” She is an award-winning audio producer, and an avocado farmer.

