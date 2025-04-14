© 2025 Texas Public Radio
The Source

EVENT: The future of local news in San Antonio

By TPR Staff
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
An aerial view of downtown San Antonio.
Scott Ball for TPR
An aerial view of downtown San Antonio.

The San Antonio Area Foundation has commissioned a report on the state of the local news landscape and its findings will be released at the first-ever Local News in the Heart of Texas Summit on Thursday, April 17, from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. at UTSA's downtown campus.

The report through Press Forward San Antonio will highlight the news landscape and service gaps across Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina and Wilson counties.

After the summit, TPR's The Source will host a special event where we’ll dive into the report and discuss the future of local news in San Antonio.

The discussion — moderated by David Martin Davies — will be held on Thursday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at the UTSA downtown Buena Vista building.

Panelists:

Evan Mackinder, EVP of Business Development at News Revenue Hub.

Ashley Alvarado, President & CEO of Texas Public Radio.

Marc Duvoisin, Editor in Chief and senior vice president of the San Antonio Express News.

Angie Mock, Publisher & CEO of San Antonio Report.

Introduction by Nadege Souvenir, CEO of the San Antonio Area Foundation.

The Source TPRTop Stories
TPR Staff
