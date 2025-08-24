DUI's deadly toll: Texas law enforcement steps up for Labor Day

Every 23 minutes in Texas, a crash occurs involving a driver under the influence of alcohol. That adds up to more than 60 crashes every day, each one leaving behind lives forever changed.

More than 1,000 people were killed in DUI-alcohol related crashes on Texas roads in 2024. That means three lives were lost every day on our roads last year because a Texas driver ignored the risks and chose to drink and drive. In the San Antonio area in 2024, there were 2,237 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 88 fatalities and 155 serious injuries.

As Labor Day approaches, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding drivers to make the safe choice and never drink and drive. “As Texans, we care about our neighbors and families, and that doesn’t stop when we get behind the wheel,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Even when you are celebrating Labor Day, it’s important to do so responsibly and choose a sober ride so we can all get home safely.”

Over the 2024 Labor Day weekend alone, there were 327 DUI-related crashes that resulted in 10 deaths and 36 serious injuries. Nearly one in four traffic fatalities that weekend involved alcohol.

To reduce the toll, Texas law enforcement is ramping up patrols. From August 15 through September 1, agencies across the state are participating in a nationwide enforcement push with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Officers will be on heightened lookout for impaired drivers, using extra patrols and targeted stops to prevent tragedy before it happens.

Driving while intoxicated in Texas carries stiff penalties, including potential jail time, loss of a driver’s license, and fines and fees up to $17,000. But authorities stress that the greater risk is irreversible harm to yourself or others. “It’s not just about following the law — it’s about saving lives,” said Williams.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

