Mayor Jones on city vote for Spurs arena

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joins "The Source" to discuss whether or not the city should have its own referendum to commit public funds to “Project Marvel,” a proposed downtown development that would include a new home for the San Antonio Spurs.

The move comes after the San Antonio City Council voted down her request to pause negotiations with the Spurs and private developers until more details of the plan could be vetted.

In a 4-7 vote last week, council members rejected Jones’ motion to delay talks—a setback for the mayor who has argued that the city must ensure transparency and accountability in how taxpayer money is used for major sports and entertainment projects.

Later, on Thursday, in a 7 – 4 vote, council members voted in favor of the non-binding term sheet that could commit the city to kicking in $489 million for the $1.2 billion downtown arena that would also lock the Spurs into a 30-year commitment to playing in San Antonio.

“San Antonians deserve to have a direct say in how their dollars are spent, especially when it comes to a project of this scale,” Jones said at a Thursday press conference. “If we’re going to invest in the Spurs’ future downtown, the community should be part of that decision.”

Project Marvel, still in early negotiations, envisions a multi-use complex combining a state-of-the-art Spurs arena with entertainment, retail, and housing. Supporters, including several council members and business leaders, say the development could spark downtown revitalization, boost tourism, and secure the Spurs’ long-term future in the city.

Opponents counter that the plan could siphon millions from core city services and place an unfair financial burden on taxpayers. Some community groups have urged the city to prioritize affordable housing, flood control, and infrastructure before subsidizing the new arena.

However, the funding mechanism for the proposed new Spurs arena is a visitor tax and other funds generated by Project Marvel. These are dollars that could not be used for anti-poverty programs, public housing or flood control according to former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

While the city’s contribution doesn’t require public vote, the county funding does. Bexar County officials have scheduled a referendum for voters to decide on raising taxes on hotel stays and car rentals to generate up to $311 million toward the proposed Spurs arena. Without voter approval of the venue tax, the county cannot contribute its share, potentially jeopardizing the project. It’s not clear if Jones will actively campaign against the county’s bond election.

Bringing the city revenue bonds to the voters would require another city council vote. Given that Jones lost two votes with council on Project Marvel last week, she would have to convince at least two council members to change their positions to have a city vote.

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

