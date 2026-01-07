The rising cost of health care

Texans are entering 2026 facing a new round of health-care sticker shock after Congress let the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits expire on Jan. 1, a change expected to push many ACA Marketplace customers into sharply higher monthly premiums. Nationally, KFF estimates subsidized enrollees would pay about 114% more on average in 2026 than in 2025.

The timing collides with already rising health-care prices in Texas. Employer-sponsored insurance — which covers roughly half the U.S. population — averaged $26,993 a year for family coverage in 2025, up 6% from the prior year, according to KFF’s annual survey.

Texas policy analysts note that figure is roughly one-third of Texas’ median household income, squeezing wages and hiring as more compensation is diverted to benefits.

Even insured Texans report going without care: a Texas 2036 analysis, drawing on polling, found 56% of Texans with insurance said they skipped care because of cost.

Meanwhile, Texas continues to post the nation’s highest uninsured rate — about 16.7% in 2024, according to groups citing U.S. Census data — heightening the risk that premium spikes will translate into more people dropping coverage.

Prescription drugs are another pressure point. Large employers increasingly cite prescription spending as a major driver of premium growth, and insurers have pointed to fast-rising costs tied in part to blockbuster GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

In Texas, the Department of State Health Services runs a drug price disclosure program tracking medications with steep increases, including drugs costing more than $100 for a one-month supply that jump 15% or more year over year.

South Texas may be among the hardest hit: in the Rio Grande Valley, nearly all ACA enrollees receive premium tax credits, and many paid $10 or less per month in 2025, according to a Texas Tribune analysis.

