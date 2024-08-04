Can SCOTUS be reformed?

President Biden last week called for reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court. Biden is recommending 18-year term limits for the justices, an enforceable code of ethics and a constitutional amendment to counteract the Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity decision.

Biden’s move was a departure from his long-held position that resisted demands from the left for taking action on SCOTUS, which has lost the confidence of the majority of Americans.

The announcement was met with condemnation from Republicans, who have declared the proposal dead on arrival and cast it as an attempt to tear down the conservative-majority court.

On Sunday, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch rejected Biden’s reforms. Speaking on FOX News the conservative justice said this was a political issue and an attempt to diminish the independence of the judicial branch.

Michael Waldman, president and CEO of the Brennan Center for Justice said Congress should move forward with term-limits for the Supreme Court. He said establishing staggered 18-year terms of active service for Supreme Court justices would bring regular turnover to the bench. The result would be a more legitimate, ethical Court that better reflects American values and democracy.

Michael Waldman, president and CEO of the Brennan Center for Justice and the author of The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America.

