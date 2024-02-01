Trump the defendant

Last year, Donald Trump became the first former president of the United States to be criminally indicted. Over the span of five months, he was indicted in four separate criminal cases and charged on a total of 91 felony counts.

FRONTLINE PBS examines these issues in the documentary Democracy on Trial. The documentary also covers some of the charges against Trump which stem from his election loss in 2020 and his role in widespread efforts to overturn the results.

Trump is now the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is scheduled to stand trial in multiple cases in the coming months.

The two-hour documentary takes us step-by-step into the charges against Trump and also his defense.

Trump has insisted that the cases against him are politically motivated, and his lawyers have filed motions arguing that presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for actions taken while in office.

Do you think Trump on Trial is politics or justice?

Guest:

Michael Kirk is a documentary filmmaker and has produced more than 200 national television programs. A former Nieman Fellow in Journalism at Harvard University, Kirk was the original senior producer of FRONTLINE, PBS’ flagship long-form documentary series, from its inception in 1983 until the fall of 1987, when he created his own production company, the Kirk Documentary Group.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

This interview will air on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

