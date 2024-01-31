Microplastics are infiltrating our food, our bodies, and our health

The ubiquity of plastics in our modern world is undeniable. But beyond convenience, plastic's durability has become a dark side—tiny fragments, known as microplastics and nanoplastics, are pervading our environment, including the very food we eat. This alarming infiltration raises critical questions: how present are these plastics in our bodies, and what harm are they causing?

Microplastics range from 1 to 5 millimeters in size and come from sources like synthetic clothing, cosmetic microbeads, and the breakdown of larger plastic debris. Studies have found them in everything from bottled water and sea salt to honey and beer.

Nanoplastics are even tinier. They measure less than 100 nanometers (a human hair is about 80,000 nanometers wide), nanoplastics are often formed from the degradation of microplastics or directly used in food packaging and cosmetics. Their minuscule size allows them to potentially bypass biological barriers and enter organs.

Research is still emerging, but microplastics have been detected in human lungs, placentas, and even the bloodstream. A 2022 study found an average of six microplastic particles per gram of human stool, highlighting the potential internal exposure through food and water consumption.

The long-term health effects of microplastics and nanoplastics on humans are still unknown, but several concerns are emerging. Microplastics can irritate and damage the gut lining, potentially leading to inflammatory bowel disease or impaired nutrient absorption. Plastics often contain harmful additives like bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, which can disrupt hormones and be linked to various health problems like cancer and developmental issues. And there is the concern of bioaccumulation of microplastics. As it moves up the food chain, the plastic particles can concentrate toxins in higher predators, eventually reaching humans.

Guest:

Matt Simon, a science writer and author of A Poison Like No Other: How Microplastics Corrupted Our Planet and Our Bodies

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will air on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.