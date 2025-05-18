Lawns and landscapes for the heat and drought

In South Texas we have scorching summers, a prolonged exceptional drought and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. As climate change intensifies these conditions, maintaining a lush, green grass lawn has become not only impractical but also environmentally irresponsible. Transitioning to drought and heat-tolerant landscaping is a necessary and sustainable solution that benefits homeowners, communities, and the environment.

Traditional grass lawns require copious amounts of water to remain vibrant, particularly during South Texas’ long, dry summers. According to the Texas Water Development Board, lawn irrigation accounts for nearly 30% of urban water use, a figure that becomes unsustainable during droughts. Switching to native and drought-resistant plants, such as yucca, agave, and sage, drastically reduces water consumption, preserving this precious resource for more critical needs.

Beyond water conservation, drought-tolerant landscaping helps mitigate the urban heat island effect—a phenomenon where dense, grassy areas absorb and retain more heat. Native plants, particularly those with gray or silver foliage, reflect sunlight and reduce surface temperatures. Additionally, many of these plants, like mesquite and Texas mountain laurel, offer shade and cooling benefits, creating more comfortable outdoor spaces.

Economic incentives also favor drought-resistant landscaping. Reduced water bills, minimal maintenance, and fewer costly lawn replacements save homeowners money in the long run. Some municipalities even offer rebates for replacing grass lawns with native plants, encouraging sustainable choices.

Moreover, native and heat-tolerant plants support local ecosystems. They attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies while providing habitats for native birds. Unlike exotic grasses, which often require fertilizers and pesticides, these resilient plants thrive naturally, reducing chemical runoff into waterways.

Transitioning from a traditional grass lawn to a drought-tolerant landscape can feel daunting, but the benefits make it worth the effort. The first step is planning: assess your yard’s sun exposure, soil type, and drainage to choose appropriate native and drought-resistant plants. Plants like Texas sage, agave, and lantana thrive in South Texas, requiring minimal water and maintenance.

Next, remove your existing grass, either manually or using eco-friendly methods like solarization—covering the area with plastic to kill the grass using heat. Once the grass is cleared, prepare the soil by adding organic matter to enhance drainage and root growth. Install a layer of mulch to help retain moisture and reduce weed growth.

Design your landscape with variety in mind. Group plants with similar water needs together and incorporate hardscaping elements like gravel paths, stone borders, and decorative rocks to minimize watering areas. Drip irrigation systems are more efficient than traditional sprinklers, providing slow, targeted hydration.

Maintain the new landscape by watering deeply but infrequently to encourage deep root growth. As plants establish, maintenance becomes minimal, saving time and resources. Adopting drought-tolerant landscaping not only conserves water but also enhances curb appeal with vibrant, resilient plants.

Gary Irish is a horticulturalist and writer. He is the coauthor of “Gardening on the Dry Side of Texas: Drought-Tolerant Plants and Techniques.”

