The Rio Grande is at risk

America’s rivers are a vital resource for drinking water. They support wildlife habitats and are critical for transportation and industry. However, across the U.S., many of the largest and most important of these waterways are at risk from pollution, poor flood management and more.

The 2025 America’s Most Endangered Rivers report by American Rivers underscores a developing crisis: the health and vitality of U.S. rivers are deteriorating.

Their 40th annual report identifies ten rivers at a critical juncture, where immediate policy decisions could determine their future.

Leading the list is the Mississippi River, threatened by intensified flooding, industrial pollution, and proposed cuts to FEMA and the National Flood Insurance Program. These reductions jeopardize disaster response and infrastructure maintenance, exacerbating risks to communities and ecosystems along the river.

The Lower Rio Grande, forming the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, faces a severe water crisis. Prolonged drought, over-allocation, and outdated infrastructure have reduced its flow by over 30%, with less than 20% reaching the Gulf of Mexico. Communities like Laredo, McAllen, and Brownsville, which depend heavily on the river for water, are seeking alternative sources. Despite its significance, the Lower Rio Grande has received minimal federal investment compared to other major rivers.

The report highlights that half of U.S. rivers contain unsafe pollution levels, and freshwater species are declining rapidly. It calls for immediate investment in river conservation, infrastructure upgrades, and equitable water management policies to protect these vital resources for future generations.

Guests:

Matt Rice is the Soutwest Regional Director of American Rivers. American Rivers is a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization focused on protecting and promoting the health of rivers in the United States. Established in 1973, the group is currently headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Martin Castro is the Watershed Science Director for the Rio Grande International Study Center. RGISC, Rio Grande International Study Center is a non-profit based in Laredo dedicated to protecting the Rio Grande.

This discussion will be recorded on Monday, May 12, 2025.