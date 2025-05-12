Love on the rocks: Alcoholism and marriage

Approximately 5.8% of Americans aged 12 and older engaged in heavy alcohol use in the past month. Heavy drinking is defined as consuming more than 14 drinks per week for men and more than 7 drinks per week for women.

An estimated 10.2% of Americans aged 12 and older had alcohol use disorder (AUD) in 2023. AUD is characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences.

In 2024, 28% of Americans reported not consuming alcohol at all in the past year, indicating a growing trend toward abstaining from alcohol.

These statistics highlight the diverse patterns of alcohol consumption in the United States while also illustrating the loneliness and isolation for those with AUD.

Melissa Fletcher Stoeltje writes about her relationship with alcohol. Early in life it became her nightly companion, from innocent childhood sips to adult cocktail soirées.

Fletcher Stoeltje tells the gritty story of her over-use of alcohol. By day, she was a successful journalist and devoted mother; by night, she was lost in a haze of wine. Keeping up appearances became her full-time job, convincing everyone—including herself—that she had it all under control.

But the weight of her secrets and the strain on her marriage couldn't be ignored forever. After one chaotic night, her husband, Mark, makes a life-altering decision that forces Melissa to confront her addiction head-on.

Guest:

Melissa Fletcher Stoeltje is the author of “Drunk Love: A Marriage Under the Influence.” For over three decades, Fletcher Stoeltje worked as a newspaper reporter and columnist in Texas, earning awards with the San Antonio Light, the Houston Chronicle, and the San Antonio Express-News. She focused on marginalized communities, including those experiencing poverty, homelessness, mental health issues, addiction, and abuse. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Texas Monthly, and the San Antonio Report. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Her husband, Mark Stoeltje, is a retired nonprofit executive, artist, and writer. Their child, Sam, is a teacher and a creative writing graduate student.

