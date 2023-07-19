Making the foster care system work

We all believe that every child deserves and needs a loving home and stability while growing up. But unfortunately, that is not always the case.

We have a foster care system that steps in when there is a need, but the systems in the United States and in Texas are facing a number of challenges—and too often children get left behind.

There are simply not enough foster homes available to meet the needs of the children who need them. This means that children may be placed in group homes or other less-than-ideal settings.

Many foster parents find the work to be challenging and demanding and they may not be prepared for the emotional and financial costs of caring for a child who has been through trauma. As a result, a high percentage of foster parents leave the system after a short period of time.

Children in foster care often have a range of needs, including mental health services, educational support, and healthcare. However, these resources are often limited, which can make it difficult for children to thrive in the system.

Many children in foster care never return home to their birth families. Instead, they may move from one foster home to another, never knowing where they will call home. This lack of stability can make it difficult for children to form healthy relationships and to achieve their full potential.

Guests:

Jessica Knudsen, CEO of Clarity Child Guidance Center.

David Ambroz is head of External Affairs & Community Engagement at Amazon. He was named by President Barack Obama as an “American Champion of Change.” He is a leading advocate for child welfare. He is the author of “A Place Called Home: A Memoir.” Ambroz was “rescued” from homelessness and placed in the foster care system, where (as he puts it) his life was no better—and often worse.

