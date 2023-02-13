What's the matter with modern love?

In many ways modern love can be seen as more complicated—but also shallower—than in generations past.

Online dating apps have made it easier for people to connect with potential partners and have increased the accessibility and convenience of meeting new people. However, this has also led to a greater emphasis on superficial characteristics such as physical appearance, and a culture of "swiping" through potential matches rather than developing deeper connections.

Additionally, the fear of catfishing, access to anonymity, and the complications of long distances that come with online communication can make it more difficult to establish trust and build meaningful relationships.

The data from online dating apps has provided insights into various aspects of human behavior and preferences in romantic relationships. Studies have found that people prioritize physical attractiveness when looking for a love connection or potential partners. Men tend to initiate contact more often than women. Women are more likely to be highly selective in their swiping.

And the most often-used opening line used in online courting is “Hey.”

GUEST:

William J. Chopik, Ph.D. is a social and personality psychologist and a professor of psychology at Michigan State University. He is known for his research on close relationships, personality traits, and well-being.

Dr. Chopik has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed academic journals, including in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, Journal of Gerontology, Psychological Sciences, Personality and Social Psychology Review, and Social Psychological and Personality Science. His research has covered a wide range of topics, including the role of personality in predicting relationship quality, the links between social media use and well-being, and the role of social support in promoting healthy aging.

Dr. Chopik's work has been widely cited and has received several awards, including the 2020 Article of the Year award from the Gerontological Society of America's Behavioral and Social Sciences Section. He is considered a rising star in the field of social and personality psychology and is an active member of several professional organizations, including the Society for Personality and Social Psychology and the Gerontological Society of America.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, February 14.

