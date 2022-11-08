What are the results of the 2022 midterms, and what do they mean for Texas going forward?

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — The midterm elections centered around abortion , school safety , and immigration. Many experts highlighted the importance of the Latino vote in this election, as they are the largest minority group in the south. However, early vote turnout was low across the state of Texas.

Many political pundits kept their eye closely on the race for Texas Governor, the race had been contentious between incumbent Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke. Texas has long been a red state , and many experts believed that it had the potential to turn purple. However, it seems that the potential was just that — potential.

What were the results of the 2022 midterm elections? What will this mean for Texans? What changes will happen in the next few years? How will these changes affect Texans? After the negative campaign ads, block walking and candidate debates - was there a red wave that swept across South Texas? Were the polls right, or were there surprises?

Guests:



Scott Braddock , journalist and political analyst, editor of the Quorum Report and co-host of the Texas Take podcast

Gilbert Garcia, San Antonio Express-News metro columnist and host of the "Puro Politics" podcast

