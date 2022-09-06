Could there be a shift in Texas politics during the 2022 election?

TUESDAY on "The Source" — Since the 1960s, Texas has overwhelmingly voted Republican. That trend appears to be shifting, according to new data . There have been people who have-long predicted that Texas will shift . The state demographic is also changing .

The issue of abortion is at the forefront of many Texas voters’ minds. In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, so is responsible gun ownership .

Will these issues play a part in the 2022 election season? What should we expect for the upcoming election year? Will Texas remain red or turn blue? How does Texas politics affect national politics? How will this next generation of voters vote?

Guests:

Scott Braddock, journalist and political analyst, editor of the Quorum Report and co-host of the Texas Take podcast

journalist and political analyst, editor of the Quorum Report and co-host of the Texas Take podcast Mark Owens, associate professor of political science at UT Tyler, director of the Center for Opinion Research and co-author of "Battle for the Heart of Texas: Change in the Electorate"

associate professor of political science at UT Tyler, director of the Center for Opinion Research and co-author of "Battle for the Heart of Texas: Change in the Electorate" Jon Taylor, Ph.D., department chair and professor in the Department of Political Science and Geography

