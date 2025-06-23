After the veto — What's next for THC in Texas?

On Sunday night with less than an hour before the deadline for vetoes, Governor Greg Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 3 (the “THC ban”), which would have outlawed all hemp‑derived THC products across the state. This would include items like Delta‑8 and Delta‑9 gummies, drinks, and vapes.

The veto preserves an $8 billion industry that employs around 53,000 Texans and maintains over 8,500 retailers. Instead of backing the ban, Abbott called lawmakers back for a special session beginning July 21, aiming to craft a legally sound regulatory framework that still would allow the purchase of THC products in Texas. Drawing parallels to Texas alcohol laws, Abbott proposed age limits (21+), child‑resistant packaging, sales‑hour restrictions, proximity limits to schools, mandated lab testing, and oversight by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Abbott warned that SB 3 likely violated the 2018 Farm Bill and risked costly legal battles, citing Arkansas’ similar experience. But Lt. Governor Dan Patrick isn’t buying Abbott’s reasoning for the veto. Patrick slammed the veto in a heated Monday press conference. He accused Abbott of “parachuting in at the last moment,” betrayed their private understanding, and warned that by choosing regulation over prohibition, Abbott is “effectively legalizing recreational marijuana in Texas.”

The two Texas political titans are uncharacteristically clashing in public over this. Patrick said he will refuse to gavel in any regulation-based bill and is staunchly committed to a full ban. Patrick framed SB 3 as a public safety imperative, arguing that Texas lacks the law-enforcement capacity to oversee thousands of THC retailers.

Scott Braddock is a journalist and political analyst based in Austin. He covers the Texas Legislature and politics in the Lone Star State for the political newsletter: The Quorum Report. Scott is also the host of the state’s number one politics podcast, the Texas Take, a joint project with the Houston Chronicle.

