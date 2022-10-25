Largest minority group is Latinos. What does this mean for the 2022 midterms?

WEDNESDAY at noon on "The Source" — More than 34 million Latino Americans are eligible to vote this year. While that population is not monolithic, both major political parties are trying to win the voting bloc. Polling numbers suggest that the Republican party succeeds more often than Democrats at wooing Hispanic and Latino voters, especially in battleground states like Texas.

Latinos are considered to be the largest minority group in the South. It has long been believed that Hispanic voters in South Texas are more likely to vote Republican , due to the conservative culture, and a greater focus on economic issues.

What does this mean for the 2022 midterm elections? What tactics have both parties used to get out the vote? How will the Latino vote change this election season?

Guest: Sergio Garcia-Rios, Ph.D., assistant professor, associate director for research at the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, October 26

