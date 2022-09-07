‘The Third Reconstruction’ book argues America is at a watershed point in racial history

THURSDAY on "The Source" — Peniel Joseph argues that the third reconstruction started in 2008. In his new book “The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century” he draws from research and his personal experiences.

He argues that America is currently living through a time that is just as significant as the Civil War and Civil Rights movement.

Guest: Peniel E. Joseph, professor at the University of Texas at Austin and author of "The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century"

