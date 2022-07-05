A discussion on immigration is overdue

TUESDAY at noon on "The Source" — Fifty-three migrants died in a semi truck left in the sweltering heat last week after being smuggled into this country. Their deaths have renewed intense discussion on immigration and its policies as other migrants’ lives continue to be at stake.

Texas’ gubernatorial candidates weighed in on the tragic deaths, Gov. Greg Abbott blamed the Biden Administration while his opponent, Beto O’Rourke, called for increased pathways for immigrants to gain citizenship.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) issued a statement that calls for a responsible dialogue on immigration.

Days after the tractor-trailer was found, the Supreme Court decided in a 5-4 ruling that the Biden Administration can end the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy.

The “Remain in Mexico” policy issued on Jan. 25, 2019 — officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols — requires those seeking asylum to wait in Mexico while their claims are being decided.

What immigration policies remain? What policies may change? What legislation is needed to prevent the deaths of migrants seeking a safe haven in the U.S.? How can policy leaders and immigration advocates best form a deep discussion on policies surrounding immigration?

Guests:



Rodolfo Rosales, Jr ., LULAC State Director of Texas

., LULAC State Director of Texas Roger Enriquez, J.D., associate professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Texas at San Antonio

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, July 5.