Old habits die hard. What is the best approach to creating new behaviors?

TUESDAY on "The Source" — Forming new habits and changing patterns are always difficult to achieve. Advice on how to change has spanned from going cold-turkey to replacing bad habits with healthier ones in small daily practices, but is there a better scientific approach to developing new behaviors?

Award-winning Wharton Professor and “Choiceology” podcast host Katy Milkman explores science-based techniques to achieve better behaviors and habits in her new book "How to Change: A Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be."

An expert on behavior, Milkman shares her original scientific research to help readers identify the internal and external obstacles that are hindering success in life. In “How to Change,” Milkman provides problem-solving methods to guarantee a more successful outcome to one's goals.

What are the scientific methods to achieve better habits? What are the most common barriers that prevent people from forming better behaviors?

What methods exist to prevent reverting to old tendencies? What is the best way to realign set goals in the event of regression?

How important is internal dialogue in creating lasting change in your life? What is the best way to be mindful of personal conduct?

Guest: Katy Milkman, James G. Dinan Endowed Professor in The Wharton School and co-director of the Behavior Change for Good Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania, host of the "Choiceology" podcast and author of "How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be" (2021)

