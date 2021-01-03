Revolutionary Women: The Soldaderas, Saints and Subversives Who Shaped Early Texas

Much has been written about the men of the Mexican Revolution, but what about its women? Co-authors Kathy Sosa, Ellen Riojas Clark, and Jennifer Speed detail the lives of 18 of these female role models and subversives from the last century in their new book, "Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico."

Cover of "Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico: Portraits of Soldaderas, Saints, and Subversives"

*This interview was recorded on Monday, January 4.