The Source

Revolutionary Women: The Soldaderas, Saints and Subversives Who Shaped Early Texas

Alamo.proposed.1850s.JPG
Texas General Land Office

Much has been written about the men of the Mexican Revolution, but what about its women? Co-authors Kathy Sosa, Ellen Riojas Clark, and Jennifer Speed detail the lives of 18 of these female role models and subversives from the last century in their new book, "Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico."

9781595349255.jpg
Cover of "Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico: Portraits of Soldaderas, Saints, and Subversives"

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call  833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org  or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Monday, January 4.

