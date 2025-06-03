New anti-abortion laws passed by the Texas legislature

As the Texas legislative session ends there are new bills passed that could again reshape the state’s access to abortion care. Advocates for reproductive freedom are condemning the passage of Senate Bills 31 and 33.

Officially it was named “The Life of the Mother Act,” but critics have dubbed SB 31 as the “exception deception” bill. Proponents of the bill say it will make pregnancy in Texas safer by clarifying what qualifies as a medical emergency under Texas’ abortion ban. However, critics say it does nothing to address the harm these bans cause.

The bill aims to clarify the state's strict abortion laws by specifying circumstances under which physicians can legally perform abortions to protect a pregnant woman's life or prevent serious bodily harm.

The bill allows abortions when, in a physician's reasonable medical judgment, a pregnancy poses a risk of death or serious impairment to a major bodily function of the pregnant woman. It removes the requirement that the threat be imminent, enabling earlier medical intervention.

Supporters of abortion rights in Texas say that while SB 31 was intended to clarify when doctors can act in a medical emergency, it still relies on vague legal standards that are open to interpretation, which will continue to cause confusion, delay care, and endanger lives.

SB 31 was introduced in response to cases where women were denied emergency abortion care due to legal uncertainties, leading to severe health complications. It’s still unclear how the bill will be implemented in real medical situations given that the Texas abortion ban remains in place with its penalties against doctors that include life in prison and the loss of their medical license.

Abortion and practical support funds like the San Antonio Reproductive Justice Fund will be banned with the passage of SB 33. The bill prohibits local governments from funding abortion-related practical support for their residents— including food, lodging, travel, and childcare — no matter where the abortion takes place.

Legislators drafted this bill as a direct response to programs that have been created in Austin and San Antonio. Supporters of abortion support funds say the bill will not stop their efforts.

Guest:

Ariana Rodriguez is Jane’s Due Process Youth Advocacy and Community Engagement Manager.

This discussion will be recorded on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.