Fronteras: ‘We are Americans’ — Traveling exhibit highlights role of Latinos in WWII

Latinos played a prominent role during World War II — both on the frontlines and in supporting roles.

The Voces Oral History Center at the University of Texas at Austin has worked to preserve their histories and stories.

Using interviews and photos, Voces curated a traveling panel exhibit that gives a historical overview of Latinos during the war, emphasizing themes of citizenship and civil rights that arose from their experiences.

Images of Valor : U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II, produced by Humanities Texas, is now on display at the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute in San Antonio.

Sarah Zenaida Gould, MACRI’s executive director, said the exhibit covers not only what happened when Mexican Americans went off to war, but also what they saw when they came back.

Marian Navarro / TPR TPR's Norma Martinez interviews MACRI's Sarah Zenaida Gould about the Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II traveling exhibit curated by the Voces Oral History Center and produced by Humanities Texas.

“They realized they put their life on the line — in some cases were wounded (and) lost limbs — and when they came back home, they were still facing the same inequalities that they experienced before the war,” she said.

Gould said the exhibit opens up broader discussions about Latinos in military service.

Latinos have served in every U.S. military conflict dating back to the American Revolution .

“Latinos, Mexicans, we are Americans. We have done the same work as other Americans,” she said. “These are proud Americans who have served their country and who, once that service ended, continued to contribute to this country.”

Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II is on display at the MACRI Visitor Center, 2123 Buena Vista St., San Antonio TX, through June 5.