© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘We are Americans’ — Traveling exhibit highlights role of Latinos in WWII

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published May 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The traveling exhibit, Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II, is curated by the Voces Oral History Project at the University of Texas at Austin and produced by Humanities Texas. It's on display at San Antonio's Mexican American Civil Rights Institue (MACRI).
1 of 7  — exhibit-intro-image.jpg
The traveling exhibit, Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II, is curated by the Voces Oral History Project at the University of Texas at Austin and produced by Humanities Texas. It's on display at San Antonio's Mexican American Civil Rights Institue (MACRI).
Marian Navarro / TPR
MACRI's Sarah Zenaida Gould (right) gives TPR's Norma Martinez a tour of the Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II exhibit on display at the MACRI Visitor's Center.
2 of 7  — norma-sarah-wide-view-of-exhibit.jpg
MACRI's Sarah Zenaida Gould (right) gives TPR's Norma Martinez a tour of the Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II exhibit on display at the MACRI Visitor's Center.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Panels on display at MACRI in San Antonio as part of Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II traveling exhibit.
3 of 7  — panel views- civil rights, patriotism, education.jpg
Panels on display at MACRI in San Antonio as part of Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II traveling exhibit.
Marian Navarro / TPR
A section of Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II pays tribute to the Latinas who played an imporant role in war efforts.
4 of 7  — IMG_4163.jpg
A section of Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II pays tribute to the Latinas who played an imporant role in war efforts.
Marian Navarro / TPR
A panel on San Antonio veteran, Joe Bernal. Bernal enlisted in the Army fresh out of high school and later became a state legislator.
5 of 7  — joe bernal panel.jpg
A panel on San Antonio veteran. Joe Bernal. Bernal enlisted in the Army fesh out of high school and later became a state legislator.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Rafaela Esquival from San Antonio was part of a group of women who served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps during WWII.
6 of 7  — rafaela esquivel.jpg
Rafaela Esquival from San Antonio was part of a group of women who served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps during WWII.
Marian Navarro / TPR
A G.I. Forum hat on display at the MACRI Visitor Center in San Antonio.
7 of 7  — gi-forum-hat.jpg
A G.I. Forum hat on display at the MACRI Visitor Center in San Antonio.
Marian Navarro / TPR

Latinos played a prominent role during World War II — both on the frontlines and in supporting roles.

The Voces Oral History Center at the University of Texas at Austin has worked to preserve their histories and stories.

Using interviews and photos, Voces curated a traveling panel exhibit that gives a historical overview of Latinos during the war, emphasizing themes of citizenship and civil rights that arose from their experiences.

Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II, produced by Humanities Texas, is now on display at the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute in San Antonio.

Sarah Zenaida Gould, MACRI’s executive director, said the exhibit covers not only what happened when Mexican Americans went off to war, but also what they saw when they came back.

TPR's Norma Martinez interviews MACRI's Sarah Zenaida Gould about the Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II traveling exhibit curated by the Voces Oral History Center and produced by Humanities Texas.
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews MACRI's Sarah Zenaida Gould about the Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II traveling exhibit curated by the Voces Oral History Center and produced by Humanities Texas.

“They realized they put their life on the line — in some cases were wounded (and) lost limbs — and when they came back home, they were still facing the same inequalities that they experienced before the war,” she said.

Gould said the exhibit opens up broader discussions about Latinos in military service.

Latinos have served in every U.S. military conflict dating back to the American Revolution.

“Latinos, Mexicans, we are Americans. We have done the same work as other Americans,” she said. “These are proud Americans who have served their country and who, once that service ended, continued to contribute to this country.”

Images of Valor: U.S. Latinos and Latinas of World War II is on display at the MACRI Visitor Center, 2123 Buena Vista St., San Antonio TX, through June 5.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Fronteras TPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro