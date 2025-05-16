© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘They are part of the story’ — Texas Tejano marks 25 years of highlighting undertold state history

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published May 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
The post office of Jose Policarpio, also known as "Polly." When Polly registered the settlement, it needed a post office. The general store later became the post office.
1 of 3  — Pollys Post Office and General Store.jpg
Courtesy / Texas Tejano
A photo taken in 1914 of Jose "Polly" Policarpio and his family. Polly’s home — called "the fort" — was built in 1858 and is where all the neighbors would hide during Indian raids and use the gun ports.
2 of 3  — fort 2
Courtesy / Texas Tejano
José Policarpio "Polly" is the ancestor of Texas Tejano founder and president Rudi Rodriguez. He was a frontiersman, U.S. Army scout, rancher, county official, and minister.
3 of 3  — Screenshot 2025-05-14 064911.png
Courtesy / Rudi Rodriguez

The story of Texas is often focused on the prominent figures of the Revolutionary period, including David Crockett, William Travis, and Juan Seguín.

But Texas history has deep roots that can be traced from the indigenous people who first inherited the region to the Europeans who later influenced the state.

The San Antonio-based organization, Texas Tejano, is marking its 25th year working to research the histories of earliest inhabitants of Texas — also known as Tejanos.

Rudi Rodriguez, president and founder of Texas Tejano, said a family reunion sparked his fascination.

“They began to talk about this one Tejano ancestor, Jose Policarpio, ‘Polly’ for short,” he said. “It launched me on what I call my ‘research odyssey’ that hasn’t finished yet because it’s been 25 years now.”

TPR's Norma Martinez interviews Texas Tejano founder Rudi Rodriguez at TPR headquarters.
1 of 2  — IMG_3964.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews Texas Tejano founder Rudi Rodriguez at TPR headquarters.
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez with Rudi Rodriguez, the founder and president of the San Antonio-based organization, Texas Tejano.
2 of 2  — IMG_3979.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez with Rudi Rodriguez, the founder and president of the San Antonio-based organization, Texas Tejano.
Marian Navarro / TPR

Rodriguez said the organization has worked a quarter of a century to create awareness about the contributions of early Tejanos, including books, documentaries, and teaching materials for 4th and 7th graders.

“There’s many pieces, many families, many heroes — Tejanos and Tejanas — that are part of the story,” Rodriguez said. “It’s rich and it affects us all.”

Texas Tejano will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a special reception May 21 at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio.

