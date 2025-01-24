© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'Latino USA: A Cartoon History' marks 25 years of exploring what it is to be Latino

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published January 24, 2025 at 11:40 AM CST
Latino U.S.A.: A Cartoon History by Ilan Stavans with illustrator Lalo Alcaraz.
Latino U.S.A.: A Cartoon History by Ilan Stavans with illustrator Lalo Alcaraz.
Intro image in the book, Latino U.S.A.: A Cartoon History. The book features recurring narrators — like a toucan, a maestra (teacher), a calavera (skull), and the author, Ilan Stavans.
Intro image in the book, Latino U.S.A.: A Cartoon History. The book features recurring narrators — like a toucan, a maestra (teacher), a calavera (skull), and the author, Ilan Stavans.
Pages from Latino U.S.A.: A Cartoon History
Pages from Latino U.S.A.: A Cartoon History
Pages from Latino U.S.A.: A Cartoon History. The book was first published in 2000, and was reissued with new entries in 2015 and again this year for its 25th anniversary.
Pages from Latino U.S.A.: A Cartoon History. The book was first published in 2000, and was reissued with new entries in 2015 and again this year for its 25th anniversary.
From the Pre-Columbian era to the 2024 presidential election, the history of Latinos in the Americas is expansive.

Latino U.S.A.: A Cartoon History chronicles the rich and complicated story of Latinos spanning over five centuries.

Latino scholar Ilan Stavans collaborated with political comic strip artist Lalo Alcaraz on the book, now reissued for its 25th anniversary edition.

Stavans, the Lewis-Sebring Professor of Humanities and Latin American and Latino Culture at Amherst College in Massachusetts, said at its core, the book aims to explore what makes Latinos who they are.

Ilan Stavans is a critic, editor, author, academic, essayist, and translator. He co-wrote Latino U.S.A.: A Cartoon History.
Ilan Stavans is a critic, editor, author, academic, essayist, and translator. He co-wrote Latino U.S.A.: A Cartoon History.

“Are we simply the sum of our parts?” he asked. “Are we Mexicans and Dominicans and Cubans and Puerto Ricans … separate lines living concurrent lives, or do we all belong to the same tradition? Do we have bridges that connect us?”

The book features recurring narrators — like a toucan, a maestra (teacher), and a calavera (skull).

Stavans said the characters serve as anchors to question history.

“The role of these characters is to invite the reader not to take anything that we are often given about the past by historians on face value,” he said. “The past is not there to be simply read. It’s there to be questioned.”

