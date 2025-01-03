© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: Huipiles, trees of life, and the blending of cultures — The symbolic, feminist art of Kathy Sosa

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published January 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Cherry Tree of Life: Olivia's Memories on My Mind (2019) by artist Kathy Sosa.
1 of 8  — Cherry Tree of Life.jpg
Cherry Tree of Life: Olivia's Memories on My Mind (2019) by artist Kathy Sosa.
Trinity Unversity Press
Snake in the Grass on My Mind by Kathy Sosa (2018). Sosa says the painting was inspired by the story of a woman who was bitten by a poisonous snake.
2 of 8  — Snake in the Grass on My Mind by Kathy Sosa.
Snake in the Grass on My Mind by Kathy Sosa (2018). Sosa says the painting was inspired by the story of a woman who was bitten by a poisonous snake.
Trinity University Press
Huipilista Poderosa (2009) by Kathy Sosa.
3 of 8  — Screenshot 2024-12-30 115458.png
Huipilista Poderosa (2009) by Kathy Sosa.
Trinity University Press
Day of the Dead Gentlemen Callers & their Muse: Homage to Mom on My Mind by Kathy Sosa.
4 of 8  — Day of the Dead Gentlemen Callers by Kathy Sosa.
Day of the Dead Gentlemen Callers & their Muse: Homage to Mom on My Mind by Kathy Sosa.
Trinity University Press
From left to right: No. 11 (2018) and No. 6 (2018) by San Antonio artist Kathy Sosa. Both are featured in a section of Mestizaje: The Feminist Art of Kathy Sosa.
5 of 8  — kathy sosa women.png
From left to right: No. 11 (2018) and No. 6 (2018) by San Antonio artist Kathy Sosa. Both are featured in a section of Mestizaje: The Feminist Art of Kathy Sosa.
Trinity Unviersity Press
The Incredible Lightness of Being an Artist (2015) by Kathy Sosa
6 of 8  — thumbnail_The Incredible Lightness of Being an Artist.jpg
The Incredible Lightness of Being an Artist (2015) by Kathy Sosa
Trinity University Press
From left to right: Artist Kathy Sosa in her studio painting; the finished artwork, Carolyn and Kristen on My Mind (2018).
7 of 8  — mothers and daughters kathy sosa.png
From left to right: Artist Kathy Sosa in her studio painting; the finished artwork, Carolyn and Kristen on My Mind (2018).
Kathy Sosa / Trinity University Press
Artst Kathy Sosa wearing her first huipil in Oaxaca, 2003.
8 of 8  — thumbnail_Screenshot 2024-12-27 at 8.35.37 AM.jpg
Artst Kathy Sosa wearing her first huipil in Oaxaca, 2003.
Kathy Sosa

San Antonio-based artist Kathy Sosa is known for her striking paintings of women.

Their faces are shaded with the colors of the rainbow and their gazes range from gentle, to knowing, to dignified.

Many of the women wear traditional indigenous garments known as huipiles, others are embellished with wings or the indigenous elaborate trees of life.

Sosa’s art is featured in the newly published volume, Mestizaje: The Feminist Art of Kathy Sosa.

Sosa said while artworks across history often portray women with diminished proportions, she purposely paints women with broad shoulders and strong hands.

“Almost everything I paint that features a woman is designed to say, ‘Women are strong and at the center of everything good,’” she said.

Mestizaje: The Feminist Art of Kathy Sosa is a collection of artworks by San Antonio-based artist, Kathy Sosa. It explorers the blended cultures of the Mexico-U.S. Borderland through a feminine lens.
1 of 2  — Mestizaje: The Feminist Art of Kathy Sosa
Mestizaje: The Feminist Art of Kathy Sosa is a collection of artworks by San Antonio-based artist, Kathy Sosa. It explorers the blended cultures of the Mexico-U.S. Borderland through a feminine lens.
Trinity University Press
Kathy Sosa's artwork is highlighted in the new volume, Mestizaje: The Feminist Art of Kathy Sosa, out now through Trinity University Press.
2 of 2  — thumbnail_IMG_4199.jpg
Kathy Sosa's artwork is highlighted in the new volume, Mestizaje: The Feminist Art of Kathy Sosa, out now through Trinity University Press. It sits on a Barnes and Noble shelf.
Kathy Sosa

Sosa’s collection of artworks also explores the blended cultures of the Texas-Mexico borderlands. The book is supplemented with dual-language essays in English and Spanish, including a foreword written by Chicana author Sandra Cisneros.

Sosa said her paintings describe the ongoing “mestizaje,” or mixing, of the region.

“This is a culture unto itself,” she said. “I think it uniquely describes what’s going on around us, and I think … this concept that describes us needs to be celebrated and elevated.”

Hear the first part of Sosa’s journey as an artist here.

Trinity University Press and Texas Public Radio will host a Maverick Book Club event on Jan. 16 at TPR headquarters.

Click here for more information.

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro