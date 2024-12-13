© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘I see a reflection of ourselves’ — Tracing the origins of the iconic Longhorn

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published December 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Finca La Pitilla, Vejer de la Frontera, Spain. The marismeña breed of cattle was also known as the “mostrenca” during the time of Columbus.
1 of 6  — Longhorns004.JPG
Joel Salcido
Vejer de la Frontera, Cadiz. Daniel Lopez y Melero shares the shade of this 200-year-old tree with his favorite marismeña at his Finca La Pitilla, near the village of Vejer de la Frontera in southern Spain.
2 of 6  — Longhorns007.JPG
Joel Salcido
Longhorn at Rancho San Vicente in Linn, Texas.
3 of 6  — Longhorns012.JPEG
Joel Salcido
Longhorrn at Rancho San Vicente, which has been cattle ranching in Texas since 1750. The Longhorns on the ranch are descendants from the original head of cattle Enrique Guerra Sr. brought from Mexico in the 1950s.
4 of 6  — Longhorns013.JPG
Joel Salcido
From left to right: Vejer de la Frontera, Cadiz, Spain. Daniel Lopez y Melero inherited the Finca La Pitilla upon his father’s death and now is the steward of the endangered marismeña breed of cattle; Longhorns from the Seco Valley Ranch are 80% pure breed and are owned by Debbie and Don Davis.
5 of 6  — Screenshot 2024-12-12 070131.png
Joel Salcido
From left to right: Skull of the marismeña breed of cattle; Barbed wire was one of the major reasons the longhorn nearly became extinct in Texas since the cattle were no longer free to roam freely and propagate.
6 of 6  — Screenshot 2024-12-12 070538.png
Joel Salcido

The Longhorn has long been an iconic symbol of Texas: It’s the official large mammal of the state and the mascot of the University of Texas at Austin.

But the history of cattle and the Longhorn in the United States can be traced back to colonial-era Spain. Columbus brought cattle, pigs, and other livestock to the New World on his second voyage.

Texas Monthly’s December cover story, “The Longhorn’s Long Journey to Becoming a Texas Icon,” details the search for the origins of the animal.

Photojournalist Joel Salcido photographed and chronicled the Longhorn’s lineage during his decades-long travels in Spain, Mexico, and Texas.

Salcido said his fascination with Longhorns was spurred following encounters with the bulls of Spain.

“When you're close to the animal, you realize the energy, the power, and the fear behind it,” he said. “I started to wonder about the Longhorn … there has to be some remnant of what we know as the Longhorn in Spain.”

From left to right: Photojournalist Joel Salcido; TPR's Norma Martinez; professor and scholar John Phillip Santos.
TPR's Norma Martinez speaks with Joel Salcido (left) and John Phillip Sanots (right) about Texas Monthly’s December cover story, "The Longhorn's Long Journey to becoming a Texas i
Salcido discovered South Texas ranchers helped keep the breed alive, including the Guerras on the San Vicente Ranch and the Davis family at DWD Longhorns

John Phillip Santos, a professor of Borderlands Humanities at the University of Texas at San Antonio, authored the essay that accompanies the article.

He said the story of the Longhorn reflects the common story of immigration present all across the U.S.

“This story … became a way to evoke this underlying mythic tale about the relationship between man and beast in the land we've come to know as Texas today, but wasn't always Texas, and wasn't always Mexico before that, or colonial New Spain or the tierras indigenas.” he said. “It's this deep time story of how over these eons, we migrate, we evolve, we become something new.”

