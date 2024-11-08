Fronteras: ‘It’s EAR-ma, not ER-ma’ — One-woman play spotlights the power of a name

Since the early days of the U.S., immigrants were encouraged to change their names or embrace a nickname. Either their names were too difficult to pronounce, or it made it easier to assimilate to a new culture.

The one-woman play, Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?, aims to tackle the power of a name and addresses the social issues around it.

Irma Herrera (pronounced EAR-ma), social activist, playwright, and former civil rights attorney, created the play almost a decade ago.

She said how you say a name reveals the level of respect you have for a person.

“When it comes to Latinos or people who are perceived as the perpetual outsiders or immigrants, people are often unwilling to call us by our name,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Don’t you have a nickname? Can I call you that? Oh, I can’t say that!’ Yes, you can. You can at least try.”

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2024-11-07 075152.png Playwright, former civil rights attorney, and acitivist Irma Herrera wrote the one-woman show, Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name? Courtesy / Irma Herrera 2 of 2 — thumbnail_Irma Norma.jpg TPR's Norma Martinez (left) with playwright and activist, Irma Herrera (right) in 2017. Courtesy / Irma Herrera

Herrera said history has shown that words, including anti-immigrant and racist language, can have dire consequences.

She referenced the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting and Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

“As kids we’re told sticks and stones can break your bones, but words will never hurt you and that’s not true,” she said. “Words have enormous power and they can be weaponized to foment hate and violence.”