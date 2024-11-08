© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras: ‘It’s EAR-ma, not ER-ma’ — One-woman play spotlights the power of a name

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Playwright Irma Herrera holds two props during her show. Herrera wrote the one-woman play, Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?.
Playwright Irma Herrera holds two props during her show. Herrera wrote the one-woman play, Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?
Courtesy / Irma Herrera
Playwright and former civil rights attorney Irma Herrera shares a laugh with the audience at the post-show talkback at St. Mary's University in September 2023.
Playwright and former civil rights attorney Irma Herrera shares a laugh with the audience at the post-show talkback at St. Mary's University in September 2023.
Courtesy / Irma Herrera
Irma Herrera at a tech rehearsal at Arizona State University.
Irma Herrera at a tech rehearsal at Arizona State University.
Courtesy / Irma Herrera
Irma Herrera (right) at three years old with her sister and mother in Alice, Texas.
Irma Herrera (right) at three years old with her sister and mother in Alice, Texas.
Courtesy / Irma Herrera

Since the early days of the U.S., immigrants were encouraged to change their names or embrace a nickname. Either their names were too difficult to pronounce, or it made it easier to assimilate to a new culture.

The one-woman play, Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?, aims to tackle the power of a name and addresses the social issues around it.

Irma Herrera (pronounced EAR-ma), social activist, playwright, and former civil rights attorney, created the play almost a decade ago.

She said how you say a name reveals the level of respect you have for a person.

“When it comes to Latinos or people who are perceived as the perpetual outsiders or immigrants, people are often unwilling to call us by our name,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Don’t you have a nickname? Can I call you that? Oh, I can’t say that!’ Yes, you can. You can at least try.”

Playwright, former civil rights attorney, and acitivist Irma Herrera wrote the one-woman show, Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?
Playwright, former civil rights attorney, and acitivist Irma Herrera wrote the one-woman show, Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?
Courtesy / Irma Herrera
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) with playwright and activist, Irma Herrera (right) in 2017.
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) with playwright and activist, Irma Herrera (right) in 2017.
Courtesy / Irma Herrera

Herrera said history has shown that words, including anti-immigrant and racist language, can have dire consequences.

She referenced the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting and Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

“As kids we’re told sticks and stones can break your bones, but words will never hurt you and that’s not true,” she said. “Words have enormous power and they can be weaponized to foment hate and violence.”

Herrera is bringing her show to Trinity University on Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Festival of the Arts.

Fronteras
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
