Fronteras

Fronteras: Voces Oral History Center celebrates 25 years of preserving the stories of Latinos

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published November 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Carolina Flores answers questions from interviewer Isabel Servantez, Curator of Exhibitions and Director of Programs at the Mexic-Arte Museum as part of a process to record the thoughts and experiences of artists in the Voces Artísticas Oral History Collection.
Carolina Flores answers questions from interviewer Isabel Servantez, Curator of Exhibitions and Director of Programs at the Mexic-Arte Museum as part of a process to record the thoughts and experiences of artists in the Voces Artísticas Oral History Collection.
Ursula Rogers
Ursula Rogers
Janis Palma answers questions from interviewer Jose Martinez as part of a process to record the thoughts and experiences of artists in the Voces Artísticas Oral History Collection.
Janis Palma answers questions from interviewer Jose Martinez as part of a process to record the thoughts and experiences of artists in the Voces Artísticas Oral History Collection.
Ursula Rogers
Ursula Rogers
Former Voces Oral History Center member, John David DeVirgiliis, speaks with an interview subject.
Former Voces Oral History Center member, John David DeVirgiliis, speaks with an interview subject.
DAVID SWANSON
DAVID SWANSON
Members of the Voces Oral History Center sift through archived materials.
Members of the Voces Oral History Center sift through archived materials.
DAVID SWANSON
DAVID SWANSON
Pictures donated to the Voces Oral History Center.
Pictures donated to the Voces Oral History Center.
Courtesy / Voces Oral History Center
Voces publications at the Voces Oral History Center's Voces Lives On event at Ruiz-Healy Art Gallery in San Anotnio, Texas
Voces publications at the Voces Oral History Center's Voces Lives On event at Ruiz-Healy Art Gallery in San Anotnio, Texas
Sarth Khare
Sarth Khare
The work of the Voces Oral History Center is used in an article by the Austin-American Statesman in May 2000.
The work of the Voces Oral History Center is used in an article by the Austin-American Statesman in May 2000.
Courtesy / Voces Oral History Center
Courtesy / Voces Oral History Center

The significant contributions of Latinos in American history are often chapters that are left out of textbooks and documentaries.

The Voces Oral History Center at the University of Texas at Austin has worked for more than two decades to fill in the blanks.

It began in 1999 to document and preserve the stories of Latino veterans who served in World War II. It has since grown to include the voices of over 1,800 Latinos on topics and eras ranging from the Vietnam and Korean Wars to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their interviews and photographs have been logged and archived for historians, journalists, and others to use in the future.

Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez, Voces’ founder and director, said oral histories are a powerful way to make sure the whole story gets told.

“We’re really looking at creating that historical primary source material about the Latino community in a way that is beyond the borders of our own campuses and our state,” she said. “We’re trying to build something that’s going to be useful and meaningful for many generations to come.”

Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez is the founder and director of the Voces Oral History Center at the University of Texas at Austin.
Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez is the founder and director of the Voces Oral History Center at the University of Texas at Austin.
DAVID SWANSON
DAVID SWANSON
Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez (left) speaks with a Voces Oral History Center interviewee.
Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez (left) speaks with a Voces Oral History Center interviewee.
Courtesy / Voces Oral History Center
Courtesy / Voces Oral History Center
Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez interviews a veteran for the Voces Oral History Center.
Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez interviews a veteran for the Voces Oral History Center.
Courtesy / Voces Oral History Center
Courtesy / Voces Oral History Center

Voces marks its 25th anniversary this month with a special event in Austin.

It features panel discussions, a roundtable, and an interview booth for people who want to chronicle their own stories.

Rivas-Rodriguez said she hopes the conference inspires others across the state to do their own work in oral history.

“I’m hoping that people will say, ‘Well, we should be doing something like that. There’s no reason we can’t do that,’ and they’ll be able to get at least a roadmap that other people have laid out.”

Register for the Nov. 16 event here.

Early registration ends Nov 4. Day-of registration will be available with an increased fee.

View oral history interviews on Voces’ YouTube channel.

Fronteras TPRTop StoriesHistoryLatinos
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
